Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Moreno (finger) will be activated from the 60-day injured list and be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports.

Moreno caught back-to-back games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was the final hurdle for him to clear before rejoining the Diamondbacks' active roster. He's been sidelined since mid-June with a fractured finger.