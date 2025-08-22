Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returning to lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Moreno (finger) will be activated from the 60-day injured list and be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports.
Moreno caught back-to-back games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and Wednesday, which was the final hurdle for him to clear before rejoining the Diamondbacks' active roster. He's been sidelined since mid-June with a fractured finger.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Looks ready to return•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Final rehab test coming•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Catches seven innings on rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Serves as DH on rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Ready for rehab assignment•