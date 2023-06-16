Moreno went 2-for-4 with and RBI and run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

Moreno was in the middle of Arizona's four-run third inning, driving in Jake McCarthy with a single then coming home on Ketel Marte's three-run home run. Moreno returned to the lineup after getting three days off, a decision manager Torey Lovullo attributed to the young catcher being "a little fatigued," per Jesus Cano of MLB.com. The move appeared to have its desired effect of recharging the young backstop, as Moreno had batted .192 over the 18 games preceding the three-game respite. The break also gave Lovullo a chance to reintegrate Carson Kelly, who was activated off the 60-day injured list Monday. The plan calls for the duo to share the catching duties.