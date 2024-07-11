Moreno was scratched from Arizona's lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to lower-back tightness, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
The team said that Moreno is still available off the bench for Wednesday's contest, so it appears that his back injury isn't anything too serious. Nonetheless, Jose Herrera will start behind the plate instead and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Stays hot in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Activated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Expected back this week•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Catching in minors Saturday•