Moreno isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Saturday against Toronto.
Moreno will get a breather Saturday one day after going 2-for-4 with a homer against his former team. Carson Kelly will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth while Moreno sits.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Homers against former team•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Three hits, steal in win•