Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After hitting .280 in his first 179 plate appearances of the season while also grading out well defensively, Moreno looked as though he had done enough to retain the Diamondbacks' No. 1 catching job when Carson Kelly was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, but manager Torey Lovullo evidently felt differently. Moreno now finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row and looks like he could wind up serving as Kelly's backup.