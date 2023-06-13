Moreno is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Phillies.
Carson Kelly will make a second straight start at catcher for the Diamondbacks after returning Monday from the 60-day injured list. Moreno has posted a relatively underwhelming .281/.318/.366 batting line with two homers and three steals through 52 games this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns to lineup•