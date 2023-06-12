Moreno is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Phillies.

Moreno will take a seat after he went 2-for-7 with a double and a run scored while striking out twice over the final two games of the team's series in Detroit. Carson Kelly (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday and will start at catcher, batting seventh in the series opener with Philadelphia. Moving forward, Moreno seems likely to get the lion's share of reps behind the plate, though that could change if he cools down or Kelly goes on a heater.