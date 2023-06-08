Moreno is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals.
Moreno was behind the plate for Wednesday's night game, so it's no surprise he's sitting out Thursday's afternoon tilt. Jose Herrera will catch Merrill Kelly.
