Moreno went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

It's an encouraging start to the second half for Moreno after he'd gone just 2-for-17 in six games prior to the All-Star break. The 24-year-old backstop opened the scoring with an RBI single off Justin Steele in the third inning, one of his three hits in the Arizona victory. Overall, Moreno's slashing .251/.336/.374 with four homers, 32 RBI and 30 runs scored across 268 plate appearances this season.