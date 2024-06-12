Moreno went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Both of Moreno's doubles were scorched off the bat at 106 MPH. The second one traveled 407 feet to center and would've gone out in 18 other ballparks. It was the second time this season that he's tallied at least three hits in a game and also his second time with multiple extra-base hits. The 24-year-old backstop now has five extra-base hits this month after tallying just eight over his first 46 games of the year. He's slashing .240/.314/.345 with two homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and an 18:30 BB:K in 191 plate appearances.