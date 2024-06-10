The Diamondbacks are expected to activate Perdomo (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Perdomo has been sidelined since early April following surgery on his right meniscus, but he's ready to rejoin the big club after seven rehab games, the last four of which came at Triple-A Reno. Gambadoro relays that the Diamondbacks aren't prepared to remove the struggling Eugenio Suarez from the roster to make room for Perdomo. Kevin Newman or Blaze Alexander could be at risk of losing their spots on the active roster, though Newman would have to be exposed to waivers if he's sent out of Arizona in a corresponding transaction.