Perdomo went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates

Perdomo and Christian Walker worked a double steal in the first inning, and he raced home after a throwing error from Pittsburgh catcher Austin Hedges. It was his second straight game with a steal and fourth in 19 contests since being elevated to leadoff. He's done a much better job of getting on base in 2023 -- .378 OBP, up from .285 during his rookie 2022 season -- but that improved OBP far outpaces his .282 xwOBA.