Perdomo started at second base, batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 12-3 loss to Cleveland.

For the second straight game, Perdomo was atop the batting order against a right-hander, while Pavin Smith was dropped down to the six hole. The second-year shortstop has posted better numbers across the board and apparently will continue on as the leadoff batter against righties after Josh Rojas and Smith handled the role before Perdomo. A note of caution, however, is Perdomo's .346 BABIP suggests a correction is coming. MLB's Statcast pegs him among the bottom one percent in expected average and slugging, as well as hard hit rate and average exit velocity.