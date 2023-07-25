Perdomo is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Cardinals.
Perdomo will take a seat after he went 2-for-6 with a triple, an RBI, two walks and two runs scored while starting the last two contests. Nick Ahmed will replace him at shortstop and bat seventh against St. Louis.
