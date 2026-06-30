Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Clears bases in win

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Coming off a sweep by Tampa Bay in which the Diamondbacks were 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, Perdomo delivered with RISP to give Arizona breathing room. His fifth-inning double cleared the bases after San Francisco had tied the game a half inning earlier. It was a hopeful sign for Perdomo, who was one of the team's best clutch hitters in 2025 when he hit .331 with RISP and knocked in 100 runs. In 2026, the shortstop is batting just .178 in those situations and had 31 RBI through 81 games.