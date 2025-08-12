Perdomo went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss against the Rangers.

Perdomo extended the Diamondbacks' lead to five with a two-run homer in the third inning, though the team ultimately gave up the lead and fell in extra innings. The switch-hitting shortstop has been locked in to start August, reaching base in all 10 games this month and riding an eight-game hitting streak.