Perdomo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Nick Ahmed will start at shortstop for the first time since last Thursday and Jake McCarthy will fill the leadoff role. Perdomo is sitting on a six-game hitting streak and boasts a strong .296/.396/.452 batting line across 240 total plate appearances this year.
