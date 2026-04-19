Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

It's the first game off of the season for Perdomo, who has a .229/.325/.314 slash line though 21 contests. The veteran shortstop went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's victory, though overall it was an up-and-down performance as he was thrown out on the bases twice and also had a key defensive miscue. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Perdomo's absence from the lineup Sunday isn't a punishment but is simply an opportunity to get him a much-needed day off, per Alex D'Agostino of SI.com. Perdomo could still make an appearance off the bench.

More News