Perdomo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
After going hitless in the final two games of the Diamondbacks' series in Chicago this past weekend, Perdomo will get a breather as Arizona's road trip moves to Kansas City. Kevin Newman will step in for Perdomo at shortstop and will bat eighth.
