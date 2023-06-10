Perdomo will sit Saturday against the Tigers.
Perdomo is a switch hitter but has been used in a platoon role with Nick Ahmed at shortstop this season. Perdomo has started against all but two righties this season (occasionally filling in at second base with Ahmed starting at short) but has gotten the call just once against a lefty. With southpaw Matthew Boyd starting for the Tigers, Ahmed gets the start.
