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Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Monster performance in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perdomo went 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Guardians.

Perdomo tallied his first four-hit effort of the campaign, giving the Diamondbacks a lead they wouldn't relinquish on a solo shot in the seventh inning. The shortstop has now hit safely in five of his past six games, going deep twice with five RBI and six runs scored during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .238/.355/.366 with nine homers, 41 RBI, 54 runs scored and 17 steals across 464 plate appearances.

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