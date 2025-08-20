Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

Perdomo has embraced the speed element of being a leadoff hitter over the last week, going 10-for-30 (.333) with five steals and a 7:4 BB:K over eight games since he swapped places with Corbin Carroll in the order. Perdomo has logged three multi-hit efforts in that span. The shortstop continues to excel with a .289/.390/.443 slash line on the year, and he's added 22 steals, 13 home runs, 81 RBI and 76 runs scored over 126 contests.