Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
The switch-hitting Perdomo appeared to be moving out of a strict platoon role and into more of an everyday role a few weeks ago, but he'll now find himself on the bench for the second straight game while Detroit brings another southpaw (Joey Wentz) to the hill. Nick Ahmed will once again start at shortstop while Perdomo sits.
