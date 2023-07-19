Perdomo is absent from the lineup Wednesday at Atlanta.
Nick Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat eighth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the NL East leaders. This looks to be a routine day of rest for Perdomo, who had two hits and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 16-13 defeat of Atlanta on Tuesday night.
