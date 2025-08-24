Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Playing through bone bruise
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo said prior to Saturday's 10-1 win overt he Reds that he's been dealing with a bone bruise in his left hand for "months" but can push through it the rest of the season, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Perdomo said he's been managing the pain, which is understatement given how well he's performed this season. He continued his excellent campaign in Saturday's win, going 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, an additional run and a stolen base to bring his August slash line up to .359/.479/.551.
