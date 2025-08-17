Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-7 loss to Colorado.

Perdomo continued to thrive as the leadoff batter, getting on base twice and scoring two more runs. In five games since being moved to leadoff, he's reached base safely nine times (.391 OBP) with three steals and eight runs scored. Saturday's stolen base was his career-high 20th.