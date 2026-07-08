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Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Back on bench Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vargas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Vargas will hit the bench after he started in each of the last four games -- once at second base, three times at first base -- and went 4-for-15 with a double, a walk and two RBI. Though his production has tailed off after a scorching start to the season, Vargas could nonetheless be encroaching on Pavin Smith's role as Arizona's primary first baseman. The left-handed Smith will be included in the lineup Tuesday, but he sat in favor of Vargas in two of the Diamondbacks' previous three matchups versus righties.

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