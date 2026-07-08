Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Back on bench Tuesday

Vargas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Vargas will hit the bench after he started in each of the last four games -- once at second base, three times at first base -- and went 4-for-15 with a double, a walk and two RBI. Though his production has tailed off after a scorching start to the season, Vargas could nonetheless be encroaching on Pavin Smith's role as Arizona's primary first baseman. The left-handed Smith will be included in the lineup Tuesday, but he sat in favor of Vargas in two of the Diamondbacks' previous three matchups versus righties.