Vargas went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Vargas logged his first multi-hit effort since his Aug. 18 return from a foot injury. He's gone 5-for-23 with two extra-base hits and six RBI over his last eight contests, and his homer Saturday was just his second of the year. The infielder has added a .255/.269/.451 slash line with 10 RBI, six runs scored, two doubles, one triple and no stolen bases across 52 plate appearances. Vargas remains in a part-time role, though he has multiple paths into the lineup due to his defensive versatility.