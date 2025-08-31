Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Boosts lead with homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.
Vargas logged his first multi-hit effort since his Aug. 18 return from a foot injury. He's gone 5-for-23 with two extra-base hits and six RBI over his last eight contests, and his homer Saturday was just his second of the year. The infielder has added a .255/.269/.451 slash line with 10 RBI, six runs scored, two doubles, one triple and no stolen bases across 52 plate appearances. Vargas remains in a part-time role, though he has multiple paths into the lineup due to his defensive versatility.
