Arizona reinstated Vargas (foot) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Vargas has fully recovered from a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot that landed him on the 10-day IL in late June. He recorded a hit in each of his last three rehab games with Triple-A Reno, going 3-for-11 (.273) with two runs, one triple and one RBI over that span. Vargas will likely serve in a depth role in the infield upon his return, though he could get starts at third base in games which Blaze Alexander is out of the lineup.