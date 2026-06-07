Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Comes off bench again

Vargas (thigh) entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter, went 0-for-1, and finished as the designated hitter in a 6-1 loss to Washington.

Vargas, who was removed from Thursday's game with the injury, has come off the bench in the next two contests. He played the field Friday and added a plate appearance Saturday, indicating there are no limitations and he may be slipping back into a bench role. The recent activation of Pavin Smith from the injured list and call-up of prospect LuJames Groover, who started at first base Friday and Saturday, will impact Vargas' playing time.