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Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Considered day-to-day

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Torey Lovullo said Vargas is day-to-day with a bruised left thigh and rib cage after colliding with Max Muncy in Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

While Vargas is considered day-to-day, Lovullo said Vargas is unlikely to play Friday against the Nationals. It's still good news after he and Muncy were involved in a big collision at first base in the fifth inning Thursday. Pavin Smith came on to replace Vargas at first base following his injury.

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