Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Delivers two runs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.
Vargas recorded one of the Diamondbacks' two hits with runners in scoring position, when he singled in a pair with the bases loaded in the second inning. He's played sporadically since coming off the injured list last week; however, there may be more opportunities for him as the DH going forward with Pavin Smith (quadriceps) unavailable.
