Vargas (foot) left the stadium Tuesday in a walking boot and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Vargas was hit by a pitch on his right foot and suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal. He started at third base in place of the injured Eugenio Suarez (foot) and was replaced by Tim Tawa. The Diamondbacks have not estimated a time frame for Vargas to be out, while Suarez had his hand in a wrap and will undergo an MRI once the swelling subsides, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.