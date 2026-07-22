Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Knocks game-winning hit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Vargas started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Athletics.

Vargas supplied the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning, when his bases-loaded singled completed the walk-off win. In addition to sharing first base with Tim Tawa and Tyler Locklear, Vargas has also stepped in at second base -- Tuesday's start at the keystone was his third in the last six contests. That deployment reduces the stress on Ketel Marte -- no stranger to overuse injuries -- who operated as the designated hitter in those three games. Vargas, who has cooled off signficantly from his hot April, is batting .268 (11-for-41) with two doubles, one triple, four RBI, one steal and three runs scored over 13 games in July.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!