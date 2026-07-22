Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Knocks game-winning hit

Vargas started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Athletics.

Vargas supplied the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning, when his bases-loaded singled completed the walk-off win. In addition to sharing first base with Tim Tawa and Tyler Locklear, Vargas has also stepped in at second base -- Tuesday's start at the keystone was his third in the last six contests. That deployment reduces the stress on Ketel Marte -- no stranger to overuse injuries -- who operated as the designated hitter in those three games. Vargas, who has cooled off signficantly from his hot April, is batting .268 (11-for-41) with two doubles, one triple, four RBI, one steal and three runs scored over 13 games in July.