Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Logs second steal

Vargas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres.

Vargas was included in the lineup for the fifth time in six games. He's made three starts at first base as well as one each at second and shortstop in that span as he looks to be settling into more of a utility role. Vargas has gone 5-for-18 over five games in July, and while that's not all that impressive, he's still showing more consistency at the plate than his main competition for playing time, Pavin Smith. Vargas is batting .257 with a .699 OPS, seven home runs, 46 RBI, 39 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples and two steals through 79 games this season.