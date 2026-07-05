Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Makes second straight start

Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Vargas' eighth-inning double plated what eventually turned out to be the winning run. He made a second straight start at first base and is 4-for-8 with two RBI in the two games. Saturday's start was against a right-hander, which is usually Pavin Smith's job. Even though the early-season shine has come off Vargas' bat -- a .102 average and .336 OPS over 34 games from May 20 through the end of June -- he could gain more opportunities, as Smith (.152/.260/.212) is having his own struggles at the plate.