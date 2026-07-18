Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Moves to first base

Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a triple in Friday's 5-4 loss to St. Louis.

Vargas stepped in at first base, which has become a revolving door for Arizona; the team ranks last in the league at the position with a .594 OPS. With Pavin Smith designated for assignment, Vargas and Tim Tawa are filling the void. Those two will compete with Tyler Locklear, who was called up Friday and raked at Triple-A Reno (.895 OPS). The switch-hitting Vargas could have an edge agaist right-handers, but he's batted just .149 (18-for-121) over the last 44 games.