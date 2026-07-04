Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Racks up three hits

Vargas went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Friday's 7-4 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

Vargas started at first base against left-handed Kyle Harrison and delivered a good game. While Vargas remains a regular in the lineup versus southpaws, his playing time versus right-handers has been limited lately. He hit just .100 over 23 games in June to lose out on a starting role and will likely be limited to utility duties as long as Arizona's infield is mostly healthy. Vargas is hitting .263 with a .709 OPS, seven home runs, 45 RBI, 38 runs scored and a stolen base over 273 plate appearances this season, so he could reclaim a job if his bat gets hot.