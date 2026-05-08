Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday there are no plans to take playing time away from Vargas when Carlos Santana (thigh) is ready to be activated, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert reports that Santana could rejoin the Diamondbacks as early as Friday, but there may not be a path to regular at-bats for the 39-year-old, who batted .083 over eight games at the time of his injury. Vargas as filled in at first base and has been an offensive juggernaut for Arizona, compiling a .364/.386/.627 slash line while topping the team with six home runs and 22 RBI.