Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Takes over at shortstop

Vargas started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Vargas filled in for the injured Geraldo Perdomo (knee). Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said prior to the game that Perdomo could be available off the bench -- he didn't play in the loss -- and sounded like the injury is not serious, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Vargas, who has career highs in games played (105) and plate appearances (364) this season, has slipped back into a utility role off the bench and recently lost playing time at first base to Tim Tawa.