McCarthy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

This was McCarthy's first homer since Aug. 19 versus the Guardians. He hit .194 (12-for-62) over 21 games between long balls, including just 3-for-18 (.167) in his last seven contests. The outfielder has produced a lackluster .207/.251/.343 slash line with four homers, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases over 214 plate appearances in the majors this year, a massive step down from hitting .285 with a .749 OPS in 2024.