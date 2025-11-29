Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Potential trade candidate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
According to sources, McCarthy or Alek Thomas will likely be traded during the offseason, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks would experience a cost-savings by moving one of these arbitration-eligible center fielders and using a younger player as the backup. McCarthy has been the more dangerous hitter, while Thomas is considered the better glove. Among the potential replacements are Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa. Jordan Lawlar, who is blocked at shortstop by Geraldo Perdomo and didn't handle third base well during a September cameo in 2025, has played a handful of games in center field during winter ball and is also an option.
