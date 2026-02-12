McCarthy is expected to compete with Mickey Moniak to start in right field to begin the 2026 season, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

The Rockies acquired McCarthy this offseason, but the Rockies have a versatile roster, so he could face significant competition for the starting role in right field. Moniak may be the primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but Willi Castro, Troy Johnston and Tyler Freeman also figure to factor in at a corner outfield spot. Most importantly, McCarthy will need to bounce back as a hitter after posting only a .592 OPS across 222 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2025.