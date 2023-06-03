McCarthy isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Saturday against Atlanta.
McCarthy has bounced back nicely since returning to the big leagues May 26, slashing .320/.370/.360 with two RBI and six stolen bases. He'll be replaced in right field by Pavin Smith on Saturday, allowing Evan Longoria to serve as Arizona's DH and bat sixth.
