Elbis didn't make any appearances in the majors or minors during the 2025 season after the Diamondbacks placed him on the restricted list April 15.

After the Diamondbacks added Elbis to their 40-man roster last offseason, he was optioned to Double-A Amarillo early in spring training. The 23-year-old righty then opened the Texas League season on Amarillo's 7-day injured list before eventually reverting to the Diamondbacks' restricted list a few weeks later. Arizona hasn't shed any light on why Elbis didn't end up pitching at all this season, and the Diamondbacks will eventually need to add him back to the 40-man roster or designate him for assignment once he's formally reinstated.