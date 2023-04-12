Elbis (shoulder) made his season debut at High-A Visalia last Thursday, covering 2.1 innings while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks and striking out one batter.

Elbis didn't make an appearance for Visalia after April 26 of last season due to a shoulder issue, but he received a clean bill of health heading into the 2023 campaign. Due to the development time that he missed out on in 2022, he returned to Visalia and will likely need to string together several quality outings before the Diamondbacks entertain promoting him to High-A Hillsboro.