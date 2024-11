Elbis was selected to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Tuesday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Elbis started 24 games between High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo in 2024, the latter of which he produced a 4.57 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 45.1 innings in eight outings. The right-hander will now be protected from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft and he will look to prove himself with Arizona during spring training.