Mantiply (1-1) was charged with Monday's loss to the Rockies. He allowed three runs on three hits and did not retire a batter.

Mantiply and Scott McGough combined to cough up an Arizona lead in the eighth inning. Mantiply, who is expected to serve as an opener Tuesday, threw just 11 pitches, so Monday's usage should not prevent him from opening. Since returning to the majors Aug. 1, the left-hander has allowed six runs on six hits and one walk over 4.1 innings.