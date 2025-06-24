Lawlar has been absent from Triple-A Reno's lineup for the past three games due to a sore hamstring, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Lawlar has not been placed on the 7-day injured list, so it appears to be a day-to-day injury at this point. However, it could prevent him from being considered for a promotion in the event Eugenio Suarez's (hand) injury is worse than expected. Lawlar is 0-for-19 at the major-league level this season but boasts a .997 OPS with 10 homers and 18 steals with Reno.