Lawlar went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

A great weight was removed from Lawlar's shoulders, when he doubled in the fifth inning. That hit snapped an 0-for-31 streak in the majors this season and 0-for-36 going back to his first cup of big-league coffee in 2023. He followed up with sharp single in the seventh inning, attacking a 1-1 sinker over the plate. Lawlar did not see a two-strike count, which is something manager Torey Lovullo talked about after the game with Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. " I know he's trying to do everything right and perfect, take pitches, see pitches, drive up pitch counts and different things," Lovullo said. "I went to him before the day started. I said, 'Go early if you need to go early, get your swing synced up.'" With the hitless burden out of the way, Lawlar may be more relaxed and confident going forward.